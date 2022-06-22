Shiv Sena MP Writes To Uddhav Thackeray; Requests To Spare Eknath Shinde, Other Rebel MLAs

Amid the political crisis facing Maharashtra CM Uddav Thackeray, a member of Shiv Sena has requested him not to take action against the rebellious MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

In a letter, Sena MP Bhavana Gawli, she defended the leader of the rebel group, Eknath Shinde, and requested CM Thackeray to consider the points raised by the former. Citing the ideology of Hindutva endorsed by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Gawli urged the CM to remember that "all of them (the MLAs) are Shivsainiks" and requested him to take a call "even if it is difficult".

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealing to him to "consider the demands of revolting MLAs in favour of Hindutva". She also appeals to the CM that he should not take action against these MLAs pic.twitter.com/Qno32Pmkvg — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

The points being referred to by Gawli are Shinde's arguments raised earlier today wherein he called CM Thackeray's ultimatum of showing up for a meeting by 5 pm "legally unconstitutional".

Earlier in the day on June 22, the Maharashtra CM warned all rebel MLAs and asked them to be present in the Legislative meeting or get expelled from the party. In addition to this, Shinde also protested the appointment of his replacement Ajay Choudhary as the party's legislative group leader and highlighted that Choudhary was appointed after passing a resolution in a meeting that was attended by only 16 out of 55 MLAs.

'Won't abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray': Shinde

Shinde recently reiterated that he would not abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray about Hindutva. After he landed in Assam's capital Guwahati, the rebel MLA said that he, along with his team, will carry Bal Thackeray's ideology of Hindutva forward. Most recently, Shinde revealed that he is not involved with the BJP amid the political crisis and claimed to be a loyal Shivsainik.

Around 40 MLAs are in Guwahati with Shinde, which has left the Maharashtra government struggling to maintain a majority of 145 seats in the 288-member state assembly. The ruling Shiv Sena is running the Maharashtra government in coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). According to multiple media reports, Shinde disagreed with Shiv Sena's partners and is vouching for Shiv Sena to return to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.