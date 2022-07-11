Shiv Sena MPs Urge Uddhav Thackeray To Back NDA's Droupadi Murmu In Presidential Elections

If having only 10 of the 22 MPs in the meeting of Shiv Sena was not enough, party supremo Uddhav Thackeray faced yet another jolt on Monday. Republic learnt that in the meeting called to discuss the Presidential elections scheduled to take place on July 18, the MPs urged Thackeray to back Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the National Democratic Alliance, even though the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party and Congress are backing the joint Opposition face, Yashwant Sinha.

Gajanan Kirtikar, Shiv Sena MP, in a brief conversation with the media after the party meeting, said, "Droupadi Murmu is an NDA candidate but she belongs to the tribal community and is a woman. We should give her our support - this was the demand by all MPs (of the party). Uddhav Ji told us that he will tell us his decision in a day or two."

Growing urge of Shiv Sena MPs to support Murmu

Earlier last week, Shiv Sena MP from Paghar, Rajendra Gavit and Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale wrote to Uddhav Thackeray and sought the party's support for Murmu. In a letter to Thackeray, Gavit had stated that it would be an honour if a tribal person becomes India's president. "In past elections, Sena founder Bal Thackeray had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee (both Congress leaders)," Gavit pointed out.

Overall, this time BJP, which is in majority in the Lok Sabha, and close to a majority with its allies in the Rajya Sabha, has an edge when it comes to the Presidential polls. In the electoral college, which comprises members of both Houses of Parliament and the state assemblies, there are around 10,86,431 votes. The BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark having around 5.26 lakh or 48% of the votes. The counting of votes and the result of the elections will be announced on July 21, as the term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24.