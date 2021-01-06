Shiv Sena-NCP Workers Clash In Bhiwandi Election Office; EC Files Complaint

A clash took place between the workers of the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in an election office in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The clash erupted after NCP district president Ganesh Gulvi went to lodge a complaint at the election office against the unauthorised display of banners of its ally – Sena’s candidate.

A heated argument took place between the two sides, followed by a fierce fight, in front of the Election Commissioner. Allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government - Shiv Sena and NCP - have been at loggerheads with each other over Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation for a long time.

After NCP’s Ganesh Gulvi opposed the display of banners of Sena candidate Praveen Gulvi, a clash erupted between the party workers. A video of the incident shows the two sides hurling abuses and attacking each other with chairs in the election office.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Bhiwandi election commissioner Dr Sunil Bhalerao filed a complaint against the groups for obstructing government work. A case has been registered at the Shantinagar Police station and an investigation is underway.

