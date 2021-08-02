Shiv Sena Predicts 'BJP's End Is Near' After MLC Lad Threatens To 'attack' Sena Bhawan

Bristling at BJP MLC Prasad Lad's 'threat' to Shiv Sena Bhawan, the saffron party on Monday, lambasted its ex-ally BJP, stating 'BJP's end is near'. Lashing out via its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said that any politician who looks at Sena Bhawan with bad intentions will be found 'floating Worli's gutters along with its party'. Terming Sena Bhawan - the party's headquarters - as the symbol of Maharashtra pride, it questioned why many Marathi politicians laughed when lad 'threatened' to attack Sena Bhawan. Lad, has since then clarified his remark and apologised for it.

Sena: 'BJP's end is near'

Claiming that certain people could not digest the saffron flag fluttering atop Sena Bhawan representing Emperor Shivaji's kingdom, Sena said that people threatening Sena Bhawan were mere crooks. Lamenting that the BJP was no longer a party of people who believed in Hindutva, Sena reminded how it had 'taught Janata party a lesson' when stones were pelted at Sena Bhawan. Inviting to test Sena, the party warned that one who irks it will leave Sena Bhawan maimed.

BJP MLC: 'Shiv Sena fears we will...'

The issue started on Saturday, when Lad addressed party workers at BJP's new Mahim office saying, "Whenever I come here a huge police force is deployed. The Shiv Sena fears we will demolish their Sena Bhavan. Well, if the time comes we can do that too”.

Immediately, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray issued a warning against threatening Sena. Addressing the foundation stone-laying program of BBD chawl redevelopment, Thackeray said that those who threaten to slap us, will receive twice the amount of slaps. BJP had inaugurated a party office in Mahim near where Shiv Sena Bhawan is located and was warned by the police to not hold any rally in the area.