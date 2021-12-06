Shiv Sena Raises Questions Over Nagaland Civilian Killings; Faults Centre's 'approach'

On Monday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated that parliamentarians belonging to his party would raise the Nagaland civilian killings in Parliament. Speaking to the media, he called upon the Centre to answer questions pertaining to their killing. Moreover, he linked this incident to the Union government's 'approach' claiming that BJP-ruled governments had used similar tactics against farmers and unemployed persons.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Why were they (civilians) killed? Was wrong information given or was it something else? The approach of this government is just like this. Shoot at farmers, unemployed people on the streets and then shirk responsibility. We will try to ask questions in the Parliament today if they want to give answers."

The Nagaland civilian killings

On the evening of December 4, 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals leading to the death of 7 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces was carried out based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath and assured that appropriate action will be taken after a Court of Inquiry concludes its investigation.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles stated, "Assam Rifles continues to maintain the highest levels of restraint to prevent further escalation of the situation and it requests all brothers and sisters of Nagaland to show extreme patience till the investigation is fully completed as already promised by Government authorities. Together, we must not endanger the existing harmony and must stop any mindless destruction to life or property". The Tizit Police Station registered a suo moto FIR alleging that the security forces intended to murder civilians.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in the Mon district and mobile internet and bulk messaging services have also been suspended there. Several organizations including the Naga Students' Federation has demanded the immediate repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the region. Besides this, it has called for a shutdown from 6 am to noon on Monday to condemn the civilian killings.

