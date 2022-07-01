Shiv Sena Reacts To Eknath Shinde Becoming CM; Asks 'why Did BJP Break Alliance In 2019?'

Reacting to rebel MLA Eknath Shinde becoming the CM of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena contended that democracy can't survive by destroying an opposition party. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut also hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the judiciary for purportedly trampling upon the rights of the Legislative Assembly. Taking a dig at Devendra Fadnavis for accepting the Deputy CM's post, he questioned why BJP let the alliance with Shiv Sena disintegrate by not conceding the latter's demand for the rotational CM post in 2019.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut opined, "How will democracy survive in this country by destroying an opposition party? The soldiers deployed in Mumbai made it clear which 'Mahashakti' was trying to poach Shiv Sena MLAs. But will the Raj Bhavan now encourage the process of defection and split? How can the guardian of the Constitution strengthen those who created instability in Maharashtra from the Raj Bhavan? How can our courts and Governor destroy the rights of the Assembly elected by the people?"

He added, "Power has become the answer to all these questions. What happened in Maharashtra on Thursday has signalled that power is the foremost thing and everything else is a lie. The person who said that I haven't betrayed Shiv Sena for the sake of power wore the crown of the CM himself. That too, with the support of those who were pretending that they have nothing to do with the rebellion. That implies that resentment with Shiv Sena was a ruse. "

Raut asserted, "We feel surprised about Devendra Fadnavis. He wanted to come back as the CM but became the Deputy CM. Second, both parties had agreed on the formula to distribute the CM post for two and a half years each. Then, why did you break the alliance over the CM post back then?"

"You got power via unethical means but what next? This question remains. You will have to answer the people. The Kauravas insulted Draupadi in the Assembly and everyone including Dharmaraj watched this unfold in silence. A similar thing happened in Maharashtra, but ultimately Shri Krishna appeared. He protected the dignity of Draupadi. The people will appear like Shri Krishna and will use the Sudarshan Chakra on those who smirched the reputation of Maharashtra," Uddhav Thackeray's close aide stated, drawing a comparison between the present situation and Mahabharata.

Political twist in Maharashtra

In a massive political twist after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday. Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government was instrumental in its downfall as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. After reaching Mumbai in the afternoon from Goa, he went straight to the residence of Devendra Fadnavis who was tipped to be the CM and they left for the Raj Bhavan together.

After formally staking a claim to form the new government, Devendra Fadnavis told the media in a briefing that BJP has decided to back Shinde as the CM. Moreover, he clarified that he will stay out of the government. Making a U-turn later, he agreed to become the Deputy CM after the BJP leadership issued a directive. Amid buzz that this is a demotion for him, he stressed, "As an authentic worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party that brought me to the highest position is paramount to me".