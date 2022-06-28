Shiv Sena Reacts To Rebels' 'self-respect' Jibe, Claims 'BJP Aims To Divide Maharashtra'

Reacting to the Eknath Shinde camp's assertion that it is fighting for Shiv Sena's 'self-respect', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party hit back at the rebels on Tuesday. Penning an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut lambasted the rebel MLAs holed up in Guwahati for seeking an alliance with BJP which it claimed had a sinister plan to divide Maharashtra into three parts. Reiterating the allegation that BJP was instrumental in engineering the rebellion within the Sena, he cited Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's statement in Jalna on June 26.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "On one hand, Chandrakant Patil says that we don't have anything to do with what is happening in Shiv Sena. That is their internal matter. At the same time, Raosaheb Danve says, "We will sit in the opposition only for 1-2 days. The BJP government will be formed in 2-3 days". On one hand, you say that you have no connection with the rebellion in Shiv Sena and on the other hand, you say that the BJP government will be formed in 2 days."

"BJP leaders in Delhi have formulated a dangerous strategy to divide Maharashtra into three parts. BJP leaders in Karnataka have revealed the plot to divide Maharashtra into three parts, separate Mumbai and destroy the entire Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. What do the strong pro-Hindutva and pro-Maharashtra persons have to say about this? These people are taking guidance from the leaders of the same BJP which is continuously attacking Maharashtra," he added.

He elaborated, "They talk about self-respect and Hindutva and then do different things to strengthen the hands of the traitors of Maharashtra. If someone among Shiv Sena says 'We will cut into pieces those who seek to divide Maharashtra, they cry 'We are facing a life threat from them'. They will be silenced on the atrocities in Belgaum now. Shiv Sena not only took a strong position on all issues but also agitated on the streets."

Rebels reiterate demand for alliance with BJP

In an open letter, Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar- the spokesperson of the rebels once again urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to ally with BJP. Lamenting that the Sena leadership does not realise that they are fighting for the party's self-respect, he condemned the use of cheap and harsh language by Sanjay Raut. Moreover, he alleged that NCP and Congress are enjoying power and simultaneously making attempts to finish the foundation of Shiv Sena.

"All the important. portfolios to be given away to the NCP and Congress, keeping the CM post, how do we defend a minister who has ties with Dawood? Even during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, they defeated Shiv Sena's candidate, So, what are we expected to do? Keep tolerating and suffering in silence? it is unfortunate that Sanjay Raut who hasn't been elected by the people is set off to finish our party. Sanjay Raut is NCP's blue-eyed boy," the letter stressed.