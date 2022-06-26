Shiv Sena Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar Says '1-2 More MLAs Will Join Eknath Shinde Camp'

After one more party legislator joined the Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati, taking the tally of Shiv Sena MLAs to 39, MLA Deepak Kesarkar said on June 26 that one to two more MLAs are likely to join the camp soon, which can likely increase the total tally of MLAs in the camp to 51. The rebel Shiv Sena MLA further said that they will all go back to Maharashtra after reaching a major decision in the next couple of days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deepak Kesarkar said, "One to two more MLAs will come and join us. With their support and other independents, our strength will be increased to 51. We will arrive at a decision in 3-4 days and thereafter, we will directly go back to Maharashtra."

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant reached the Radisson Blu hotel in Assam's Guwahati where the 50-strong breakaway faction (which includes several independent legislators) led by Eknath Shinde has put up. He reached the Assam capital from Surat in a Falcon 2000 aircraft. With Uday Samant, the Shinde camp has nine ministers, including Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Shamburaje Desai, Dada Bhuse Rajendra Yedravkar (Independent - made Minister from Sena quota), Abdul Sattar, Bachu Kadu (Independent - made minister from Sena quota) and Sandipanrao Bhumre.

Shinde Camp Moves SC Over Disqualification Notice

Meanwhile, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camp on June 26 moved the Supreme Court challenging the ouster of Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, sources informed Republic TV. The matter is to be listed at 10:30 am on June 27 for an urgent hearing before a vacation bench of the apex court comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, sources informed.

On June 21, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had removed rebel minister Eknath Shinde as the Sena’s legislative party leader. He was replaced by Ajay Choudhary. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing Shinde. All rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati wrote to Deputy Speaker Zirwal stating that Shinde will remain their leader in the legislature. However, no steps were taken, and Chaudhary continued to serve as Shiv Sena's legislative leader.

Image: Twitter/Republic World