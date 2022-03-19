Shiv Sena Rejects AIMIM's Offer To Ally With NCP-Congress: 'Only 3 Parties In MVA'

Cracks widen in the Maha Vikas Aghadi as AIMIM has offered to ally with NCP and Congress, rebuffing the ruling party Shiv Sena. Responding to AIMIM's offer, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, said that Sena could never ally with a party which 'bows down to Aurangazeb'. The MVA alliance comprising of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena has been ruling Maharashtra since 2019.

Sena rejects AIMIM's alliance offer

"We believe that those who bow down to Aurangazeb can never be a Maharashtra political party. We can never join hands (open or secretly) with such a party. BJP and AIMIM are in cahoots with each other. We have a three party alliance and no other party is invited," fumed Raut.

In a political twist, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel revealed that he has offered to ally with NCP and Congress to shed the 'B-team' tag. Claiming that Shiv Sena was with BJP, he said that the saffron party will not accept AIMIM. Jaleel met with NCP minister Rajesh Tope and offered to ally with the Congress-NCP.

"The political parties which call themselves secular blame us wherever BJP wins. It is often said that BJP wins because of AIMIM and AIMIM is the B-team. So, I have given a proposal to an NCP Minister that we will go with you so that the debate ends once for all. In Maharashtra, we will ally with NCP and Congress so that this allegation on us will be permanently erased," he said.

He added, "Shiv Sena will not want to ally with AIMIM under any circumstances. So, next time onwards, they won't be able to say that (BJP lost) because of AIMIM. I have given him a proposal. Let us see whether they accept it or not". AIMIM has 2 MLAs in Maharashtra.

Cracks in MVA

The ex-saffron allies BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a battle with Sena claiming that BJP was using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition in a bid to 'pressurize them to bow down'. With the arrest of Malik, Sena and NCP have alleged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar's family members and the Thackeray family are being hounded by central agencies. Sena, Congress and NCP are planning to jointly fight the BMC polls, while BJP has asserted that it will fight solo.

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019.

