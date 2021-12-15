Shiv Sena Remains Circumspect On UPA Entry Post Sonia Gandhi's Meet; Focus On 'oppn Unity'

Even after taking part in the Opposition meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, Shiv Sena remained circumspect about joining UPA. Apart from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, several leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK MP TR Baalu, Rahul Gandhi, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attending the meeting. Speaking to the media, Raut revealed that the main focus of the deliberations was the need to ensure opposition unity to take on BJP.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "Opposition unity was the main agenda. We have to remain together and work state-wise. This was the first meeting. We will meet again". On the possibility of joining the UPA fold, he clarified, "This is a matter to be dealt with later".

No apologies, no regrets, we'll fight: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Pralhad Joshi's call for the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs to express regret pic.twitter.com/cE7hJ9OUQF — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Weighing in on the meeting, Farooq Abdullah told the media, "It was a meeting about the country. We talked about how we can work together and move forward and how we can take out the country from this difficulty. A good agreement has been formed among us."

Shiv Sena throws weight behind Congress

While Congress was cornered as WB CM Mamata Banerjee asserted that "there is no UPA anymore", Shiv Sena batted for Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to lead the opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha election. On December 7, Raut called on the former Congress president in this regard. Maintaining that no opposition front can be formed without Congress, he requested Gandhi to play a pivotal role in shaping a formidable anti-BJP alliance.

On December 7, Raut observed, "An opposition front cannot be formed without Congress. We did talk about that. Rahul Gandhi is going to visit Mumbai soon. His programme is being finalised". He added, "I have asked Rahul Gandhi to take a lead to (form an opposition alliance)".

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party's support for Congress assumes significance at a juncture when TMC is expanding its base across the country. For instance, TMC is seeking to make inroads in the Goa polls by projecting itself as a viable alternative to Congress and BJP. The party has riled Congress further by inducing many of its leaders such as Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro.