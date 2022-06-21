Shiv Sena Removes Eknath Shinde As Party's Legislative Group Leader As MVA Faces Danger

In the wake of the internal rebellion, the Shiv Sena cracked its first whip on Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. According to sources, Shinde has been removed as Shiv Sena's legislative group leader for the Maharashtra Assembly. The decision has been taken after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In place of Shinde, Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed as Sena's Legislative group leader of the Maharashtra assembly.

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In a damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai and called for a slew of emergency meetings.

The high-octane developments come in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde leading a revolt against the state government with the backing of somewhere between 15-20 Shiv Sena MLAs. Of these, 11 legislators are already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat, while 9 are on their way to Surat, claim sources. Moreover, at least 5 Independents are said to have joined the rebel camp in Maharashtra, which has now swelled to 40 MLAs.

The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number suggesting that several cross-voted.