Shiv Sena Removes Santosh Bangar As Hingoli District Chief Over 'anti-party Activities'

The Shiv Sena has removed MLA Santosh Bangar, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde camp, from his position as the party's Hingoli district unit president.

Nikita Bishay
Santosh Bangar

Taking stern action against a rebel party leader, the Shiv Sena has removed MLA Santosh Bangar from his position as Hingoli district unit president, the party announced in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday. Bangar had recently left the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government and joined hands with the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

As informed by the Marathi publication, Santosh Bangar was carrying out "anti-party activities: and therefore such an action was taken against him. It also stated that the action was taken on the orders of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. 

Notably, Bangar joined the Shinde camp on July 4, just hours before the floor test of the latter's government. He was present at the hotel with the rebel MLAs and also arrived with them at the Assembly.

Notably, Bangar who won the 2019 state Assembly election from Kalamnuri in the Hingoli district was seen supporting Thackeray during the early days of the revolt. In a video, he was also seen weeping and asking the rebel MLAs to return. Claiming that the environment in the state had turned bad, he had asked the MLAs to come back as he said that Thackeray would forgive them.

The collapse of the MVA-led Maharashtra government

Earlier in June, a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs led by rebel leader Eknath Shinde went against the party leadership demanding to separate ties with the NCP and the Congress. Following this, Shinde with his faction of over 40 MLAs revolted, ultimately forcing Uddhav Thackeray to resign as chief minister of Maharashtra. 

After the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy. 

In addition to that, the newly-elected Shinde government in Maharashtra also won the confidence vote with a margin of 164-99 votes. Apart from BJP MLAs, Shiv Sena, other smaller parties, and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde, thus implying that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs sided with the incumbent government. 

