Shiv Sena Repeats 'no Oppn Front Without Congress' Remark After KCR-Uddhav Meet

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that they never decided to form a political front against BJP without Congress. Raut stated that his party that shares power with the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, wouldn't keep the grand old party away from national politics and create an opposition alliance parallel to UPA as this would strengthen the BJP.

He mentioned that it was TMC who pressed for taking Congress along when the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had suggested a political front to take on the BJP.

"We never said that a political front will be formed without Congress. At the time when Mamata Banerjee had suggested a political front, ShivSena was the first political party that talked about taking Congress along. KCR has the ability to lead by taking everyone along", Sanjay Raut told ANI.

In December 2021, the Shiv Sena MP had said that Mamata Banerjee was considering an alliance excluding Congress. He had stated that creating an opposition alliance parallel to the UPA by keeping Congress away from national politics is like strengthening the ruling BJP and the "fascist" forces.

Referring to Banerjee's swipe left, the party also said that instead of creating confusion by talking behind back, the parties or people who don't want a Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), must make their stand clear publicly.

Raut further mentioned that also said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has the “ability to lead” by taking everyone along. This comes after KCR on Sunday met Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the anti-BJP front.

As part of his campaign to strengthen the opposition against the BJP-led Centre, Rao met Thackeray in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

'Congress is in deep freezer', says TMC

Distressed with Congress leadership, TMC in December 2021, attacked the grand old party and stated that the opposition is now looking up to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to be a face to defeat BJP as the Congress has now gone into 'deep freeze' zone

According to the article published in 'Jago Bangla', an Indian Bengali daily, titled 'Congress in deep freezer', "The TMC has been saying this for a long time that the Congress is a spent force. They don't have the zeal to fight the BJP. The party is so bogged down by infighting that it hardly has time or energy to build an opposition. The UPA does not exist."

(Image: PTI)