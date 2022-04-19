Shiv Sena Resorts To Sarcasm After Scindia's Son Named GDCA Vice President; 'Not Dynast'

Days after Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's son was appointed as the vice president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), Shiv Sena resorted to sarcasm to emphasise the dynastic trend. Taking to Twitter, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi listed the likes of Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal along with Mahanaryaman Scindia and concluded that they were some 'famous surnames running the cricket show' in India.

"No please don’t call them dynasts, they are all accomplished cricketers as certified by BJP. Remember, BJP is not a party of dynasts, I believe my PM," the member of Rajaya Sabha said on Twitter. The post on the microblogging platform garnered significant attention. Within hours of the post being put, it got some 1800 retweets, 340 of which were quote retweets.

There were some who reminded the leader how Aditya Thackeray, a Maharashtra minister, and a prominent face in Shiv Sena was recently re-elected Mumbai District Football Association Chief. "He must be a famous footballer," one sarcastically wrote referring to Thackeray, while one other giving the example of ally NCP's Chief Sharad Pawar who served as both BCCI and ICC President, said, "Sharad Pawar was a right-handed batsman and left-handed bowler, right?" There were a few others who suggested, "Those who live in glass houses do not pelt stones at others."

Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, Mahanaaryaman Scindia just some of the famous surnames running the cricket show in India. No please don’t call them dynasts, they are all accomplished cricketers as certified by BJP. Remember, BJP is not a party of dynasts, I believe my PM 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 19, 2022

Mahanaryaman Scindia appointed VP of Gwalior Division Cricket Association

On April 4, Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, was on Sunday appointed as the vice president of GDCA. Mahanaryaman, 26, was appointed as the GDCA vice president in the new executive committee announced after the annual general meeting of the organization held recently, the association’s secretary Sanjay Ahuja said in a statement, in which he also named Former IAS officer Prashant Mehta as the new president.

BJP has meanwhile refuted claims of the development having any links with politics. BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi, who is close to the Scindia family, stated that Mahanaryaman has been a sports lover and his appointment will bring up the cricketing talent of the Gwalior division.“This should not be seen politically," he said.