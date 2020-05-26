Sena Rubbishes President's Rule Demand; Says 'won't Acknowledge BJP Till Modi Or Shah Ask'

Responding to BJP MP Narayan Rane's demands of imposing President's Rule in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that there is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government-led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has assured that CM Uddhav-led government is not under threat and there is no need of a President's rule. Raut also said that he won't believe that any such demands have been made by the BJP till it comes from the top party leadership 'who have origins in the RSS' - PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

This comes after the former CM and BJP MP Narayan Rane, on May 25, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the imposition of President's rule in the state. He contended that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had failed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. According to Rane, the Maharashtra CM had been unable to manage the affairs of the state and the police.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2436 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 60 deaths, on Monday. 1186 patients were discharged taking the total recoveries to 15,786. The state's total count stands at 52,667 and 1695 deaths with Mumbai contributing to 31,972 cases and 1026 deaths.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav

Claiming 'stability' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut earlier in the day said that the CM has met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Matoshri and discussed the current situation in the state. Mocking the BJP, he claimed that 'those spreading news about the instability' of MVA government should know that there is nothing to worry about.

The Uddhav government is facing heat as the Coronavirus crisis in the state is worsening. The latest meeting comes about a week after Pawar had held a discussion with CM Uddhav to discuss the challenges triggered by Coronavirus crisis, after which he urged the Centre to resume Mumbai Local train services.

Centre vs State over trains for migrants

Addressing the people of the state on May 24, CM Uddhav contended that the Centre did not take any steps initially when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had requested arrangements for the return of migrant workers to their native places.

Refuting his claims, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal appealed to the Maharashtra CM to immediately send a list of passengers with their destination details for the operation of 125 Shramik Special trains on May 25. Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the state government had followed suit.

Speaking to Republic TV on Monday evening, Goyal remarked that the Maharashtra administration has 'collapsed' and the state lacks 'leadership.' Reflecting upon the allegations levied by Maharashtra government on the crunch of Shramik trains, Goyal labelled them as 'completely baseless.' The Railways Minister also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray has never called him during the entire period of COVID-19 crisis so far and instead he has been in touch with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the state Chief Secretary and other nodal officers.

