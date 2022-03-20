Shiv Sena Rules Out Alliance With AIMIM In Maharashtra; Dubs Owaisi's Party BJP's 'B Team'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday rejected the possibility of an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Maharashtra, terming it Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s "B team". Earlier too, Raut had rejected the suggestion of alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), stating that those who bow before the grave of Aurangazeb cannot become Maharashtra's ideal.

Speaking to media persons here today, the Shiv Sena MP said, "Uddhav Thackeray in his meeting with party MPs and district presidents today said that Shiv Sena will not ally with AIMIM. He added that AIMIM is BJP's 'B team'."

On Saturday, Raut had said that Shiv Sena was formed on the values of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj and would continue to follow the same values. "Why would we form an alliance with a party which bows down at Aurangzeb's grave?. How can you even think of that?"

He had said that the Maharashtra government is an alliance of three parties, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. "There will be no inclusion of any fourth party."

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel caused a flutter in Maharashtra politics by stating that his party is willing to enter an alliance with the Shiv Sena-led MVA coalition. While Shiv Sena is against it, the NCP and Congress said the AIMIM must prove that it was a "like-minded" party and not the "BJP's B-team".

"It is always alleged that BJP wins because of us," Jaleel said, referring to the allegation that the party splits Muslim votes which benefits the BJP. "To prove this allegation wrong, I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance," he added. The AIMIM MP reiterated his offer on Saturday.

'No power left in Shiv Sena to defeat the BJP single-handed': AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel

"There is no power left in them (Shiv Sena) to defeat the BJP single-handed. That's why they need the support of Congress and NCP. I propose that let's add another wheel to the (three-wheeled) autorickshaw and make it a comfortable car. We have expelled the corporator who had opposed the singing of 'Vande Mataram' (in the Aurangabad municipal corporation) and he has joined the NCP now," Jaleel, who heads the Maharashtra unit of AIMIM, said.

Notably, Municipal body elections are slated for later this year. Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in 2024.