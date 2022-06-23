Signalling that it is in no mood to mollify the rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena warned that people will defeat them whenever Assembly elections take place in Maharashtra. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut contended that the Eknath Shinde-led group will have to account for their betrayal. In an admission that the MVA government may not survive for long, he contended that the Sena will not be adversely impacted even if it loses power in the state. On this occasion, he again blamed BJP for engineering the rebellion.

Sanjay Raut opined, "MLAs who were elected on Shiv Sena's ticket, money and efforts have been trapped by BJP. Earlier, they went to Surat and then went to Assam by a special plane. Why are these MLAs running so much? These developments are taking place inside Shiv Sena. BJP should not claim that it has no connection with this. Maharashtra BJP leaders were present in the Surat hotel where these MLAs were present."

He added, "Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and the MLAs with him will have to return to Mumbai. During the no-confidence motion, they will have to face the people of Maharashtra and climb the steps of the Legislative Assembly. Shiv Sena got you elected by giving you the candidature and making efforts, why are you betraying Shiv Sena now? They will have to answer this question."

"An organization like Shiv Sena won't be affected irrespective of whether we have power or not. The MLAs who fell prey to the pressure and inducements of the BJP will be affected. If Shiv Sainiks decide, then all these persons can forever become former (MLAs). The history of previous revolts is a testimony to this. Come to your senses in time," he elaborated.

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again.

The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday. Though rumour mills were abuzz that the MVA government will recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, no such proposal was discussed in the Cabinet meeting held later in the day. Meanwhile, 34 MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the new Sena chief whip.