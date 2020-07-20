Shiv Sena Says 'not Invited To Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Yet'; Mum On Sharad Pawar's Remark

Amid NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's controversial Ram Mandir comment, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday, said that while Shiv Sena has not yet received an invitation to the foundation stone-laying ceremony, it was Sena which laid the foundation to the idea of Ram Mandir. Sawant- who had quit from PM Modi's cabinet during the BJP-Sena fallout, said that he will not comment on Pawar's comment. Highlighting Sena's role in Ram Mandir, he said Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray was the only one who had expressed pride in Shiv Sainiks' role in Babri Masjid demolition.

Ashok Gehlot says 'Sachin Pilot was ineffective & useless'; launches free-wheeling attack

'Sena not yet invited for Bhoomi Pujan': Sawant

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he said, "I will not comment on a senior leader like Sharad Pawar's remarks, but I would like to highlight Shiv Sena's role here. The foundation for making a Ram Mandir has been put by Balasaheb Thackeray. When Babri fell, many people distanced themselves from it - only Balasaheb said 'I am proud of the role Shiv Sainiks played'. CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya before and after elections and contributed Rs. 5 crores towards building the temple".

He added, "We have never seen this as a political issue and will not do so now either. We know that the entire world is troubled and busy fighting Coronavirus and our CM is working selflessly towards it. The service we are doing for COVID is a service to Lord Ram. Whenever and if the invitation to the Bhumi Pujan ceremony comes, Uddhav ji will decide on that".

Sharad Pawar on PM Modi's Ayodhya visit: 'Some feel building temple helps in COVID fight'

Raut: 'No invitation needed to visit Ayodhya'

On the other hand, Sawant's colleague and Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed that Shiv Sena needs no invitation to visit Ayodhya. Sena is yet again in an ideological fix when its Maharashtra ally and NCP Chief- Sharad Pawar claimed 'Some feel that building a temple will help in COVID fight', as PM Modi gears to attend the event on August 5. Moreover, he added that NCP MPs will remind the government to pay attention to the economy.

Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya after taking oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Shiv Sena has removed the obstacles in the path of construction of Ram Temple. No invitation is needed to visit Ayodhya: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/ur1UrZlPcb — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Congress opines 'Nehru did not attend Somnath Bhoomi Puja' as PM Modi fixes Ayodhya visit

PM Modi fixes Bhoomi pujan date

On Sunday, the Prime Minister's office finalised August 5 as the day for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi, who has been invited as the chief guest will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5, after which construction will commence. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023 - the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: HC hears Pilot's plea; Gehlot terms him 'useless'