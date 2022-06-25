Shiv Sena Says 'rebels Will Have To Merge With BJP'; Disqualification Notice Likely Today

In a fresh bid to put pressure on the Eknath Shinde camp, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant insisted that the rebels will have to merge with BJP to avoid disqualification. Speaking to the media after meeting Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Friday, Sawant contended that the Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati can't form a separate group as per the provisions of the anti-defection law. On this occasion, he also cast aspersions on the credibility of the letter having signatures of 37 party MLAs retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader.

Arvind Sawant remarked, "Some people are hiding in Guwahati after leaving Shiv Sena. They have claimed that we are the real Shiv Sena. The party supremo and CM Uddhav Thackeray said yesterday that you should come back. By leaving the Varsha bungalow, he proved that he can leave the post and he is not greedy for it. He went to Matoshree. But people who speak lies continued to behave differently and closed the doors for themselves. They are in such legal trouble that they have to leave Shiv Sena and go with BJP. Because as per the law, when 2/3rd members split, they can't form a separate group. They will have to merge."

Weighing in on the letter sent by the rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena MP opined, "The letter is not from any MLA. They may have signed it. But it wasn't sent from any of their emails. We told the Deputy Speaker that action should be taken against them. We hope that action will be taken against them in the coming 4 days."

We had y'day requested Dy Speaker (of Maha Assembly) to disqualify 12 MLAs & now 4 more. We've again talked to Dy Speaker requesting an initiation on proceedings; their disqualification notice will be served tomorrow or the day after: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant in Mumbai (24.06) pic.twitter.com/1YBhpfG8UQ — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Disqualification notice likely to be sent today

Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that the Maharashtra Deputy Speaker on Saturday is likely to send notices to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on the disqualification petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Sources also indicated that they will have to appear in person anytime from Monday, June 27. These legislators are: Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Eknath Shinde, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Babar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve.

This comes amid Shinde holding a three-hour-long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions in place. Sources revealed that the rebel camp might move a resolution for the removal of Zirwal. Already, two pro-BJP Independent MLAs wrote a letter urging Zirwal not to initiate action against the rebels citing the pendency of a resolution about his removal.