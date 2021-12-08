Shiv Sena Seeks Court Of Inquiry On Central Agencies' Action In Maha On Lines Of Nagaland

In a key development, Shiv Sena called for a 'Court of Inquiry' similar to the one constituted on the Nagaland civilian killings to probe the central investigative agencies' action in Maharashtra. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut demanded justice for the people allegedly "falsely implicated" in cases by CBI, ED and NCB. Taking a jibe at BJP in the context of the Nagaland incident, Raut contended that the Union Home Ministry should use the agencies to gather intelligence about terrorists rather than political opponents to strengthen the security forces.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Central investigative agencies like ED, CBI and NCB are finishing the lives of many people by registering fake cases. NCB officials staged the fake cruise drug party matter, implicated young persons and put them in jail. Their bail was also opposed. While bullets were fired on innocents in Nagaland, innocents were put in jail here by implicating them in cases. When will the 'Court of Inquiry' pertaining to all this take place?"

"Extremist organisations like ULFA have their base in Bangladesh as well as the jungles in Myanmar. That's why the security forces have to often take tough action to destroy the terrorist's base. We cannot lower the esteem of the security forces even if there are mistakes in operations. But we should focus on strengthening the intelligence agencies of the security forces. If the Home Ministry had unleashed intelligence agencies after terrorists rather than political opponents, then the security forces would have been strengthened," he added.

Nagaland civilian killings

On the evening of December 4, 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals leading to the death of 7 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces carried out it based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath and assured that appropriate action will be taken after a Court of Inquiry concludes its investigation.

The Tizit Police Station registered a suo moto FIR alleging that the security forces intended to murder civilians. Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in the Mon district and mobile internet and bulk messaging services were also suspended there. Several organizations including the Naga Students' Federation, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma demanded the immediate repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the region.

Making a statement in Parliament on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "Government is monitoring the incident minutely and necessary remedial measured are being taken to ensure peace in the area. In a bid to avert any more incidents in the affected area, additional forces have been deployed". He added, "Further, it has been decided that all agencies should ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not take place again in the future while taking up such drives".

Image: ANI/PTI