Shiv Sena Seeks Disqualification Of 16 Rebel MLAs; CM Choice As Chief Whip Approved

Amid fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena escalated its crackdown on the rebels and sought the disqualification of 4 more rebel legislators. These MLAs are Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar and Ramesh Bornare. A day earlier, the Sena submitted an application to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking the disqualification of 12 legislators- Eknath Shinde, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve.

Meanwhile, the rebel camp received another blow as the Deputy Speaker, who belongs to NCP accepted Sena's plea and approved Sunil Prabhu's appointment as the Chief Whip. This comes even as 37 Shiv Sena MLAs, i.e 2/3rd of the Legislative Party, had signed a letter retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party chief and appointing Gogawale as the new Chief Whip. Speaking to the media after meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut affirmed that MVA will continue its tenure. He also made it clear that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party was not interested in mollifying rebels any longer.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "We will not concede defeat. We will win on the floor of the House. If the fight is on the streets, we will win there as well. Whoever wants to face us can come to Mumbai. These people have taken a very wrong step. We gave them a chance to return. Now, that time has gone."

CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar ji are in constant touch. All leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are in touch with each other: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Eknath Shinde claims support of over 50 MLAs

Speaking to the Republic Media Network earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represented the real Shiv Sena. Indicating that the MVA government is on the brink of collapse, he claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs including Independents. Commenting on the Sena's disqualification plea, Shinde asserted, "We are real Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. We are not afraid of anyone". Amid rumours that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, he revealed that a big decision will be taken today after holding a meeting of the rebels.