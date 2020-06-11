Shiv Sena Slams BJP For Criticizing Sharad Pawar's Konkan Cyclone Recce; Invokes Vajpayee

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamna' on Thursday slammed the BJP over criticizing NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar for visiting Konkan to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga. The Shiv Sena accused the opposition party of doing politics amid the crisis.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party wrote "Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengal after the cyclone, but why not Maharashtra? He visited Bengal because of the upcoming elections. India is suffering through the Coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra has just faced Cyclone Nisarga. But BJP is doing politics over this."

Calling Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakanth Patil's statement over Sharad Pawar's visit "unfortunate", Shiv Sena said, "It is an insult to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Modi who always took suggestions from Pawar." The party wrote that Pawar will further visit Konkan as well. Earlier, Patil had said that the NCP chief has woken up only after the BJP sent aid to the Konkan region.

Sharad Pawar visits Konkan

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar paid a two-day visit to the Konkan region to assess the damage caused by the Cyclone Nisarga. During his visit, he sought Centre's aid and highlighted that Maharashtra is facing 'twofold' problems - Covid-19 and damages caused by the cyclone. He also opined that after Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a package of rehabilitation, hence, the PM should show the same 'love' for Maharashtra.

Due to the threat of Cyclone Nisarga, several regions in the state, including Mumbai were put on a high alert on June 3. The cyclone began the landfall around 1 pm on June 3 near Alibaug in Raigad district. While Maharashtra was relatively left unscathed by the cyclone, several damages were witnessed in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts and six people lost their lives. Several NDRF teams were also deployed in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat to evacuate people living along the coastline to safer grounds.

Meanwhile, on June 5, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad district to take stock of the damage caused due to the cyclone and announced Rs.100 crore to the Raigad district as immediate relief.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra touched 94,041 after authorities reported a record of 3,254 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 3,438 after 149 new fatalities were reported, while 1,879 patients were discharged in the same period, taking total to 44,517. Currently, there a total of 46,086 active cases of Coronavirus in the state. According to the state health department, the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 47.34% while the case fatality rate is 3.65%.

