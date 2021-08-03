Shiv Sena Slams BJP's 'Hindutva' After Meghalaya Minister Urges Citizens To Eat Beef

Questioning BJP's 'Hindutva' credentials, Shiv Sena on Tuesday, pointed out to Meghalaya BJP minister Sanbor Shullai's 'eat beef' remark, terming it anti-Hindu. Stating that Shullai is yet to face any action for his remark, Sena, via its mouthpiece Saamana, called BJP's Hindutva 'flexible' as per the situation. Alleging that if such a statement was made in a non-BJP ruled state, Sena said BJP would have gheraoed the minister's home, demanded his resignation, told him to go to Pakistan and demanded President's rule in the state.

Sena slams BJP for no action against Sabor Shullai

Lashing out at the mob lynching incidents over beef, Sena reminded that during Modi-1 government, many houses were raided to ascertain if beef was being consumed in the state. Listing the states where cattle slaughter is banned - Sena stated that cow was being revered as a mother in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and others while in Goa, Kerala and Christian-dominated states it was just cattle. This argument, as per Sena, displays one's duplicity. Sena demanded BJP to issue an apology to all those victims of mob-lynching over beef and those who have been arrested for the same.

BJP minister encourages beef eating

In a shocking remark, Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai encouraged the people of the state to eat more beef than chicken, mutton and fish, dispelling the apprehension that his party was against it. Shullai, who is the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, also assured that he would speak to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that cattle transportation to Meghalaya was not affected by the new cow legislation in the neighbouring state. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma roo has raised this issue with Home minister Amit Shah.

“I encourage the people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. By encouraging people to eat more beef, the perception that BJP will impose a ban on cow slaughter will be dispelled,” he told reporters on Friday. Assam government has recently passed the cattle preservation bill, which has irked most northeastern states.

As per the new law, no person can slaughter any cattle unless the registered Veterinary Officer certifies it. State government can permit the slaughter of cattle other than a cow, heifer, or calf on the premises of a place of worship for 'religious purposes'. There will be a prohibition on the transport of cattle via Assam and from Assam to other states without a valid permit. No person can sell or buy beef or beef products in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and other non-beef eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any religious institution belonging to the Hindu religion. All offences under this law shall be cognizable and non-bailable.