Shiv Sena Slams Congress' 'Azad Not Ghulam' Jibe In Padma Row; Calls Mindset 'shallow'

Key Congress ally Shiv Sena on Wednesday rebuked the criticism surrounding veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad calling the mindset of those targetting him 'shallow.' The grand-old-party has been divided over the Centre's decision to confer Ghulam Nabi Azad with a Padma Bhusan award. Amidst this, statements have been made by the Congress against the senior J&K leader, which has drawn criticism from several opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Shiv Sena.

Slamming the 'Azad not Ghulam' remark made by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said that calling someone 'Azad' for declining a national honour and 'Ghulam' for accepting it, showed the person's 'shallow thought' towards a national honour.

"This isn't the first nor the last time that opposition leaders will be acknowledged for their work, please maintain that spirit and dignity," Chaturvedi, who was earlier a member of the Congress party, said.

'Buddhadeb wants to be Azad not Ghulam': Jairam Ramesh

Amid the uproar over CPI(M) stalwart Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Padma Bhushan refusal, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a dig at fellow Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh called the former West Bengal CM's decision 'the right thing to do', stating that Bhattacharjee wanted to be 'Azad not Ghulam'.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has been part of the G23 group which openly revolted against the leadership of the Congress, had later snubbed speculations that he was quitting the party after being conferred with Padma Bhushan by the PM Modi-led government. While rumours suggested that he removed Congress from his Twitter bio, the former J&K CM stressed that there has been no change whatsoever.

Soon after the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards, former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, whose name is on the list of Padma Bhushan Awardees - refused to accept the honour. Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.