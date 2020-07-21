Sena's Raut Slams Politicisation Of Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan After Ally Sharad Pawar Taunts PM

A day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's remark on Bhoomi Poojan of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Shiv Sena has slammed those who are politicising the event adding that they are wrong. Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that is a historical moment that foundation stone Ram Temple is being laid by PM and politics over it is right as it is a matter of faith. Even as this becomes yet another bone of contention between the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, Raut exuded confidence that there is no difference in the ruling alliance regarding the same.

Raut said: "It is a historic moment that foundation stone Ram temple is being laid by PM. There is no disagreement. Ram Temple is not a political agenda for us. It is in our belief. If someone thinks Ram Temple is a political issue, they are wrong."

As August 5 was confirmed as the date for laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, it was reported that senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to accompany PM Modi for the event.

NCP's warning?

NCP spokesperson Majeed Memon on Tuesday confirmed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has been invited to the Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple. However, the NCP leader, in what may be taken as a rejoinder or a warning, said that a leader of a 'secular democracy' should not promote 'religious activity'. Earlier on Monday, Memon had said that CM of Maharashtra is at liberty to go to Ayodhya as an individual following his faith. Indicating a reluctance to make any comment on the relationship between the two allies, he clarified that the aforementioned views are his own.

Uddhav Thakrey is among invitees for bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple. He may participate respecting Covid 19 restrictions in his personal capacity. The head of a secular democracy should refrain from promoting a particular religious activity.. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) July 21, 2020

Sparking a controversy on Monday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, while addressing a press conference in Solapur, said that while the country is still fighting with the Coronavirus pandemic, some people are focussed to build temples. "We are all thinking of how to fight the battle against Coronavirus but some people think that Coronavirus will be mitigated by building a temple. But our priority is to see how to improve the economy which has been affected due to lockdown. The lockdown has created an economic crisis and we want to request the State and Central government to pay attention to the issue," Pawar said.

The Ayodhya verdict & Ram Mandir Trust formation

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

Amid the relaxed restrictions of Coronavirus lockdown, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust met on July 18 in Ayodhya. The temple construction will commence after the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023. The ceremony was previously stalled due to India-China's face-off, as per the trust.

