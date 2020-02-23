Shiv Sena Slams Ujjain SP For Insulting 'shiv Ling' In A Dance Performance At IPS Meet

Slamming the police officer who was spotted touching a 'Shiv linga' with his shoe, Shiv Sena, on Sunday, condemned the act via its mouthpiece Saamana. The article rebukes the Ujjain Superintendent of police for not apologising for his act. The officer - Sachin Atulkar who was performing the Shiv Tandav at an IPS officers' event in Bhopal on Wednesday, was spotted touching the 'Shivling' with his shoe-clad foot during his performance, according to a video circulating on social media.

Atulkar and the IPS Association, who are yet to release a statement on the issue have been lambasted by the Sena calling his act an 'insult not only to Shiva but all Hindus'. The saffron party has alleged that Atulkar has not apologised due to his arrogance, reminded how actor Salman Khan too apologised when he had accidentally stood on a throne wearing his shoes. Moreover, the party has also slammed the NGO who arranged the even, as they are yet to issue a statement on the same.

The video which has been circulated on social media shows Atulkar and some other performers dancing a Shiv Tandav style dance. At the end of the performance, Atulkar emerges from the group of performers, carrying a 'deep', dressed in a Bharatnatyam attire but clad in shoes. As he performs the aarti of the deity, his shoe-clad foot is seen resting at the base of the shiv ling touching it. On completing the aarti, Atulkar gets up, takes a bow along with the other dancers and leaves the stage.

Reports state that the IPS officers were attending a cultural event at IPS Meet 2020 held in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh unit of BJP Spokesman Rahul Kothari told every individual should know his limitations, while discharging his duties. The association and Atukar himself are yet to comment on the issue.

