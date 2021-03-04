Shiv Sena Snubs Ally Congress; Backtracks From Contesting WB Polls In Support Of Mamata

In a big development on Thursday, Shiv Sena backtracked from its decision to contest in the West Bengal Assembly polls in solidarity with Mamata Banerjee. While Sena MP Sanjay Raut had announced on January 17 that his party will field candidates in the WB election, he gave this latest update after discussions with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Describing the TMC supremo as the 'real Bengal tigress', Raut conveyed his party's best wishes to her.

Both parties have shared a cordial relationship with Banerjee publicly lauding the Shiv Sena for criticising the Centre's policies even when it was a part of the NDA. This is also being perceived as a snub to Congress- which is a constituent of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Other political parties such as SP and RJD have also ignored Congress and extended support to TMC for the upcoming WB Assembly election.

2021 West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

