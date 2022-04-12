Shiv Sena 'sold Its Hindutva Patent' To Congress & NCP: Danve Hits Back At CM Uddhav

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Monday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that Shiv Sena has “sold the patent of Hindutva” to Congress and NCP for power. He also stated that Sena has changed its colours from time to time, switching allegiance as per convenience.

Danve's remarks came in response to CM Thackeray, who recently stated that BJP does not hold the patent for Hindutva. He had also targetted the saffron party saying, if Lord Ram had not been born, BJP would have no issue to raise in politics.

In a sharp retort to the CM, Danve said, “Shiv Sena is playing politics in the name of Ram, not the BJP. Our role has always been to fight for Hindutvato Congress and NCP. Shiv Sena has sold its patent, not us. Sena has changed its colours from time to time. When there was an emergency in the country, they extended support to us. When Pranab Mukherjee was nominated for the presidential election, they supported the Congress party.”

He further said that the BJP has only changed its election logo over time, but Sena has changed its stance on Hindutva. “We have only changed the election logo, they have changed their stance. We never abandoned Hindutva. Neither when there was Jan Sangh, nor now when there is BJP,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Thackeray slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that Sena has always been committed to “bhagva” and Hindutva “unlike BJP which had different names like Bharatiya Jan Sangh and Jan Sangh which propagated different ideologies”

“Today is Ram Navami. I wonder if Lord Ram would not have been born then, what issue the BJP would have raised in politics as they have no issue left. So, they keep communal issues at the forefront in politics,” the chief minister had said.

Thackeray had also stated that Shiv Sena's split from the BJP does not imply that the party has abandoned its Hindutva stance. "What does the BJP mean when they say we've given up our Hindutva? Leaving the BJP does not imply abandoning Hindutva or that our Hindutva is fake. We are genuine and upfront, as we have always been. BJP doesn’t hold the patent on Hindutva."

