In a curious turn of events, Shiv Sena criticised the Maharashtra government for not taking action against BJP leaders allegedly involved in wrongdoings. Writing in his ‘Rokthok’ column in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday, Sanjay Raut questioned the inaction of the state machinery at a time when several leaders of MVA have under the scanner of the central investigative agencies. To back his contention about the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, he cited the contrast in the probe against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and the Mohan Delkar death case.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is in jail due to ED action. The question arises as to how the Maharashtra government tolerates regular threats that other Ministers will also be lodged in the cell next to Deshmukh. Ignoring the state police, state administration and the state's Economic Offences Wing, if central investigative agencies continued their whimsical attitude in a state, all anti-BJP CMs should come together."

"BJP leaders have earned money through wrongdoings and also done money laundering. What is the state's Economic Offences Wing doing at this juncture? At this time, it feels that the Home Ministry and the Law Ministry in Maharashtra require a revamp. Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar committed suicide in Mumbai. In his suicide note, many including BJP-appointed administrator Praful Khoda Patel have been named. The government had constituted an SIT regarding Delkar's suicide case. Shouldn't that team have sent summons to Praful Khoda Patel at least? This is shocking," he added.

The key aide of the Maharashtra CM elaborated, "The Centre and BJP leaders show vengeance towards West Bengal and Maharashtra. They register false cases against political opponents and the state government is doing nothing. The Maharashtra government doesn't get flustered even when there are talks of putting Ministers in jail."

Shiv Sena's charge against central agencies

Earlier on February 3, Sanjay Raut alleged that the Centre was misusing investigative agencies against the state government in Maharashtra as well as West Bengal. This was a reference to the cases involving leaders such as ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Sena MP Bhavana Gawali and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Taking to Twitter, he also hinted at forming an alliance with Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Raut opined, "First, they tried to tempt us by giving us offers. Then they scared and threatened us. As we didn't bend even after all this, the family was threatened. We said- let it be, ignore this. So, they have unleashed the central agencies after us. This will go on, this will go on till 2024. But we will not bow down to them."