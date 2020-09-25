Last Updated:

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut Questions NCB's Bollywood Drug Probe; Watch

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday questioned the ongoing drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau and said, "Which industry doesn't have addiction?

Chetna Kapoor

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday questioned the ongoing drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau and said, "Which industry doesn't have an addiction?". There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

Commenting on the same, Sanjay Raut said, "In which industry is addiction not present? Some people are addicted of taking money and some people might have some other addiction but in Mumbai while making this industry, many people have shed thier tears and blood behind this. From where will you get another Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Jitendra, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan all will stay in Mumbai only. They all have made this. No one is going to leave Mumbai just because a film city is being prepared somewhere else." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut's property demolition: Bombay HC adjourns matter; read details

Raut further commented on the ongoing probe by NCB and said, "NCB's job is to crack on narcotics substance which comes via different channels but now NCB is probing single person which is the job of agency of different agencies. I won't comment on what people have to speak on the probe." When asked about Deepika Padukone involved in the drug chats, Raut said, "she should speak on all this by herself."

From Rhea's arrest to Deepika's summon, a timeline of how NCB's drug probe exploded

Celebrities named in the drug case 

  • While Rhea was arrested due to primary evidence of her linkages with the drug trafficking network, her statement was also recorded in Case Crime no. 15/2020, in which she dwelled into other aspects, wherein violations of provisions of NDPS Act were noted. 
  • The digital forensics of seized communication devices led to some workable information which was verified subsequently. 
  • Kwan Talent Manager Jaya Saha, manager Shruti Modi, Producer Madhu Mantenna, fashion designer Simone Khambatta were examined based on these pieces of evidence. 
  •  Actor-choreographer couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar were also apprehended, a case has been registered against them.
  • As of September 25, Rakul Preet and Kwan manager Karishma Prakash have joined the investigation.
  • Actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, managed by Kwan are said to appear for the investigation on September 26.
