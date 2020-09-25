Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut Questions NCB's Bollywood Drug Probe; Watch

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday questioned the ongoing drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau and said, "Which industry doesn't have an addiction?". There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

Commenting on the same, Sanjay Raut said, "In which industry is addiction not present? Some people are addicted of taking money and some people might have some other addiction but in Mumbai while making this industry, many people have shed thier tears and blood behind this. From where will you get another Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Jitendra, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan all will stay in Mumbai only. They all have made this. No one is going to leave Mumbai just because a film city is being prepared somewhere else." [sic]

Raut further commented on the ongoing probe by NCB and said, "NCB's job is to crack on narcotics substance which comes via different channels but now NCB is probing single person which is the job of agency of different agencies. I won't comment on what people have to speak on the probe." When asked about Deepika Padukone involved in the drug chats, Raut said, "she should speak on all this by herself."

