Shiv Sena Stages Protest In J&K's Udhampur After Hindu Bank Manager Shot Dead In Kulgam

On Thursday, Shiv Sena leaders staged a massive protest in J&K's Udhampur city against the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus in the Valley. In the visuals captured by Republic TV, several Shiv Sena leaders can be seen raising slogans saying, "Stop civilian killings in Kashmir," and "Stop killing innocent people in J&K." The protests come after terrorists shot dead a Hindu bank manager in Kasmir's Kulgam district.

Numerous raging protests are being held in the Union Territory against frequent targeted killings in the valley. Earlier today (June 2), Vijay Kumar, a Rajasthan resident who worked as a bank manager in J&K's Kulgam was shot dead by terrorists. It is pertinent to note that this is the second such attack in Kulgam in three days.

According to Republic TV's sources, the terrorist group, Kashmir Freedom Fighters, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Republic has also accessed CCTV footage showing the gruesome act. As per the footage, the terrorists can be seen doing a brief recce of the bank before brandishing a pistol and shooting dead Vijay Kumar.

Keeping in view the tension in the area and any further such attempts, security forces have also been deployed outside the bank while a search operation is presently underway.

Terrorists shoot at a civilian in J&K's Shopian

Meanwhile, another terrorist group, The Resistance Front, on Thursday, claimed responsibility for a blast inside a private vehicle that left three soldiers injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian injured. The blast came only a day after a civilian was shot at by terrorists in the Rakh-Chiden Keegam area of the Shopian district. His condition was reported to be stable. It is pertinent to note that the Union Territory has seen an uptick in targeted attacks on civilians in recent weeks.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also called for an important meeting to discuss security concerns with respect to the Union Territory. J&K LG Manoj Sinha has been summoned to the national capital for the meeting which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of security agencies are also expected to be present.