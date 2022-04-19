'Shiv Sena Struggled For Ayodhya For 50 Yrs,' Says Sanjay Raut Previewing Aaditya's Visit

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday weighed in on party leader and Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray's upcoming visit to Ayodhya, sharing that the date will be decided soon. Asserting that Shiv Sainiks had made a lot of sacrifices for the Ram Temple, Raut said that the issue of Ayodhya was not new for the party.

"The issue of Ayodhya is not new for Shiv Sena. The date will be decided soon (Will visit in the first week of May). Shiv Sainiks have made lots of sacrifices for Ayodhya. Sena has been struggling for the issue of Ayodhya for 50 years," said Sanjay Raut.

Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya amid standoff with MNS

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray is expected to visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in the first week of May. During his one-day visit, Thackeray will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The announcement of Thackeray's visit came shortly after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray informed that he will visit Ayodhya on June 5, to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

"I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. If because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir is possible. It would be good if I go there," said Raj Thackeray.

Notably, the MNS and Shiv Sena are at loggerheads after the former projected its president Raj Thackeray as the 'real inheritor' of his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva legacy. "Honourable Balasaheb, Look your son Chief Minister Uddhav Ji Thackeray is banning people from chanting Hanuman Chalisa despite being a Hindu," posters put up by MNS read.

The party has given an 'ultimatum' to the MVA administration asking them to shut loudspeakers in Mosques by May 3. "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law," Raj Thackeray told ANI.

