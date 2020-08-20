Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Pays Tribute To Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

Remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Shiv Sena Supremo and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, paid tribute to the Congress veteran on his birth anniversary. Shiv Sena is currently a state ally of Congress in Maharashtra in the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray. While the saffron party and Congress differ on several issues like Ram Mandir, NRC, Veer Savarkar, Hindutva, Thackeray has maintained that there no discrepancies in his government and that the MVA govt will complete its full term.

Rahul pays tributes to his father Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी माजी पंतप्रधान राजीव गांधी जी यांना जयंतीनिमित्त विनम्र अभिवादन केले.



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray paid tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/tXuP48pQnE — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 20, 2020

Congress claims 'Rajiv Gandhi laid foundation stone to Ram Mandir' days before Bhumi puja

Rahul Gandhi & PM Modi pay tributes

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited his father - Rajiv Gandhi's memorial - Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on his birth anniversary. He described his father as a compassionate and loving human being, and a man with tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. PM Modi too paid his tributes to the former Prime Minister. The birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 is observed as Sadbhavna Divas (harmony day) by the Congress.

Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to IT sector will always be remembered: VP Naidu

About Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi born on 20 August 1944 - former PM Indira Gandhi's son served as India's sixth prime minister (31 October 1984 – 2 December 1989), after his mother's assassination in 1984. Gandhi - a Mumbai-born Congress politician was assassinated in 1991 at Chennai's Sriperumbudur suicide bomber from the Liberation of Tamil Tigers (LTTE). In 1991, the Indian government posthumously awarded Gandhi the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Rajiv - unlike his brother Sanjay - had mainly stayed out of active politics till his brother's untimely death due to an airplane crash on June 23, 1980. In June 1981 he was elected in a by-election to the Lok Sabha and then a member of the Indian Youth Congress. He was sworn in as prime minister on the same day after his mother - Indira Gandhi was assassinated (31 October 1984) and then elected as Congress' leader. In the December 1984 Lok Sabha polls, he won by a landslide. His government saw many landmark decisions like the anti-defection law, liberalisation of the Indian economy, increased government push for science, technology and other tech-industries like I-T, defence and telecommunication.

His government was also marred with controversies like the Shah Bano case, the unlocking of the disputed Ayodhya land, the Bofors scandal. Gandhi's biggest achievement was the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord signed in July 1987 extending the Indian Army's support to the Sri Lankan Army against their war with the LTTE. Fours year later, he was assassinated while campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate by an LTTE supporter Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, detonating a belt laden with RDX explosives as she bent down to touch Gandhi's feet.

PM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary