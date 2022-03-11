'Shiv Sena Taking Assembly Results Positively; No Impact On MVA Govt': Aaditya Thackeray

Even as BJP strengthened its grip on the country by retaining power in 4 states on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray ruled out any impact on the MVA government. Thackeray, who is the Minister for Environment, Protocol and Tourism in Maharashtra, contended that the alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will continue to fight for the interests of the state. On this occasion, he also highlighted that his party shall not back down on contesting Assembly elections in other states in the future.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray stated, "There will be no impact of this (BJP win) in Maharashtra. The only positive outcome will be that all three coalition partners- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, we will keep fighting for Maharashtra and will amplify the voice of Maharashtra in the country". When asked about BJP leaders repeatedly expressing a desire for Shiv Sena to return to the NDA fold, he declined to comment.

Speaking on his party's dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa, he observed, "We are not disappointed. Our enthusiasm has increased as we fought on such a big scale there for the first time. We campaigned outside, this is just the beginning. At any point in time, some or the other party made such a start. We are firm that we are going to contest all polls outside the state. We go there believing that we will emerge as an alternative someday."

"There are many angles to the result in Uttar Pradesh. But AAP emerged as an alternative in Punjab. In states where other parties have contested whether it is West Bengal or Maharashtra where Maha Vikas Aghadi is there, alternatives are coming up," he added.

I congratulate all those who have won including AAP in Punjab. We are taking the results positively. We will expand our party base in UP and will see good results after 5 years. There will be no effect of the results on Mahavikas Aghadi: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/ur0RvDaWSK — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Shiv Sena fails to make an impact

In the recently concluded round of Assembly elections, Shiv Sena put up its candidates in UP, Manipur and Goa. While it went soli in UP and Manipur, it formed an alliance with NCP for the Goa polls. Despite key leaders of the Sena including Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut campaigning in UP, the party failed to get any seats and the party garnered a vote share of 0.02%. Shiv Sena faced the same fate in Manipur as it could win only 0.34% of the popular vote. Similarly, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party drew a blank in Goa along with NCP. In further ignominy for the party, it secured fewer votes than NOTA in all these states.