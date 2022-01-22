Last Updated:

Goa elections: Shiv Sena Taunts Congress Over Alliance Failure, 'from Where Did They Get The Confidence?'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also added that Congress is very much confident about contesting the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections alone amid alliance failure.

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) now Shiv Sena has also spoken against the Congress party ahead of Goa Assembly Elections. Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut taunted while adding he 'wants to lend confidence from Congress'. He also mentioned that a discussion was held with grand old party leaders- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi however no positive result came out. 

Sanjay Raut taunts Congress party:

"I want to borrow this confidence from Congress. They are very much confident that they will win alone  I have spoken to Rahul ji and Priyanka ji too but nothing positive has happened. I want to ask congress, from where they got this confidence," added Sanjay Raut. 

Sanjay Raut speaks on Goa elections

Meanwhile, reacting to the state's former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar's decision to contest the elections as an independent candidate, the Shiv Sena MP added that now this is a fight between dishonesty and character. 

Shiv Sena-Congress alliance speculations

On December 9 2021, Sanjay Raut had revealed that his party is mulling an alliance with Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. This prospect had come up for discussion during his hour-long discussion with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital on the day earlier.  Speaking to the media after the meeting, he stated that they talked about the overall political situation in India as well as Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra.

TMC claims Mamata Banerjee reached out to Sonia Gandhi for alliance but talks failed

Before Shiv Sena, TMC, a party that was already in a war of words with Congress over alliance talk failure for Goa elections claimed that party supremo Mamata Banerjee had reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi but the grand old party gave no response.

TMC national vice-president Pavan K Varma asserted, "Mamata Banerjee herself reached out to Sonia Gandhi a few weeks ago and had said let's leave behind what has happened in the past and look forward to a new beginning in 2022. Soniaji said she will get back after discussing it with her party leadership. But till date, there has been no response". 

Meanwhile, Congress described TMC as an 'untrustworthy ally' and added the party is not very keen on having an alliance with the TMC. 

"Isolation of TMC at the national level has forced Mamata Banerjee to reach out to it," Congress said.

