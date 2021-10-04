Shiv Sena Tears Into BJP Over Lakhimpur Violence; Draws Comparison To British-era Atrocity

On Monday, Shiv Sena launched a frontal attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence which claimed the lives of 8 persons including 4 farmers. While the Samyukta Kisan Morcha accused Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish of mowing down farmers, the latter flatly denied the claim. Mentioning that three BJP workers and a driver were killed by the protesters, Ashish Mishra claimed that he was present in the annual 'Dangal' event organised in the Banbirpur village when the incident took place.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "This is BJP's consistent strategy whether it is the Hathras gangrape or the attack on farmers. It has become a new strategy to stop opposition leaders, who will speak for farmers and victims and wipe their tears, in the name of law and order. The truth is that they do not want the truth to come out. Yesterday's incident has led to anger among farmers of the country. If you stop people, the anger will increase."

Comparing the UP government's attitude towards the farmers to that of the atrocities during the British rule, Raut added, "Such kind of incidents used to take place in Punjab and Haryana during British rule. In Mumbai, a truck was run over Babu Genu who was protesting against the British. Such kind of an incident took place in Lakhimpur."

Opposition leaders prevented from going to Lakhimpur

While ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range and the Commissioner are present on the spot, the entry of political leaders has been barred in Lakhimpur-Kheri owing to the imposition of Section 144. Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by Sitapur police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur. In a video shared by Congress, she is heard saying, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me".

Meanwhile, visuals showed that a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed outside SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's Vikramaditya Marg residence. When he was stopped from leaving his residence for Lakhimpur, he sat on a dharna alongside SP workers and demanded Ajay Mishra's resignation. Thereafter, he was taken into preventive custody. While Deepender Hooda, Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Shivpal Yadav were also detained on the way to Lakhimpur, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and Congress leaders Salman Khurshid have been placed under house arrest.