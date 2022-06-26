Shiv Sena To Act Against Eknath Shinde Camp Ministers, Strip Their Portfolios: Sources

Shiv Sena Ministers led by Eknath Shinde are likely to lose their portfolios for rebelling against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, sources have revealed. Republic TV has learned that Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse and Shamburaje Desai are all set to lose their portfolio, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take action against them.

Sources have also claimed that there is a split within the Shinde camp as many don't want to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray camp) are confident that they have the symbol with them and Eknath Shinde will have to merge with any party as per the Constitution. The Shinde camp is left with two options, to either merge with the BJP or the Prahar party (party of Bacchu Kadu who is with Eknath Shinde in Guwahati). Around 20 MLAs of the Shinde camp are in contact with Uddhav Thackeray, sources state.

Shinde to contest diqualification notice

It is pertinent to mention here that the Uddhav Thackeray camp has sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs - Eknath Shinde, Chiman Rao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve. Sixteen MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been served a disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27.

Sources have revealed that Eknath Shinde will approach the court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra Deputy Speaker's decision to remove him as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Shinde faction has asserted that the Dy Speaker should have given at least 7 days to rebel MLAs to reply to the notice. Rebel MLAs are likely to challenge the new appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the group leader as he needs the support of at least 37 MLAs, numbers that the Uddhav Thackeray camp does not have. Similarly, on the same grounds, they may demand disqualification of MLAs with Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided Y+ security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra, sources have revealed. The Y+ security has been granted to the Eknath Shinde-led camp after approval from the MHA. The CRPF has been tasked to provide security.