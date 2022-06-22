Despite facing a major rebellion, Shiv Sena called an emergency Legislative Party meeting at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai at 5 pm on Wednesday. Mentioning that the purpose of the meeting was to address the situation arising out of an attempt to destabilise the government, Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu mandated the participation of all party MLAs failing which disqualification proceedings will be initiated against them. This development assumes significance amid speculation that the Maharashtra CM is contemplating resignation.

In a letter sent to Sena MLAs, Prabhu wrote, "Please note that it is necessary to be present for this meeting. This information has been sent to your email id registered in the Maharashtra Assembly. Besides this, it has been conveyed to you via social media platforms, WhatsApp and SMS. You cannot skip this meeting without giving sufficient reasons in writing. If you remain absent from this meeting, it will be considered that you have the intention of voluntarily leaving the membership of Shiv Sena. Please note that proceedings pertaining to disqualification of members as enshrined in the Indian constitution will be initiated."

Political crisis in Maharashtra

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. At noon, the Shiv Sena supremo called a meeting at his residence in Mumbai in which only 19 MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray participated. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels.

While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again. While the rebel MLAs were flown to Guwahati, hectic parlays ensued in Mumbai to deliberate the future course of action. Though rumour mills were abuzz that the MVA government will recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, no such proposal was discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

Claiming that he has the support of more than 37 Shiv Sena MLAs, Eknath Shinde told ANI, "Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. The rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them."