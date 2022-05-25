Dashing former MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati's hopes, Shiv Sena announced its Kolhapur unit chief Sanjay Pawar as the candidate for the 6th Rajya Sabha seat. A member of the Kolhapur royal family and the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he was nominated to the Upper House by the President in 2016. While he joined BJP subsequently, he has distanced himself from the party in the last few months and been at the forefront of a pan-Maharashtra agitation seeking the restoration of the Maratha quota in education and public employment.

On May 17, Sambhaji announced that he will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections as an Independent candidate. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sanjay Raut revealed that Shiv Sena had offered to back his candidature only if he formally joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. However, the proposal fell through as the ex-parliamentarian insisted on contesting as an Independent. Taking a veiled dig at Sambhaji Chhatrapati while justifying Pawar's candidature, the Shiv Sena quipped, "Kings exist because there are soldiers".

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Sanjay Pawar is a soldier of Shiv Sena. Honourable Uddhav Thackeray has decided to make him the candidate. The official announcement will be made soon but I am giving you this information. Both seats belong to Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena will contest both these seats and win the election. Kolhapur's Sanjay Pawar has been the district president for many years."

He added, "We respect him (Sambhaji Chhatrapati), his family and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. That's why we proposed that you should be the candidate of Shiv Sena for the 6th seat. He wants to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. He wants to contest as an Independent candidate. An Independent candidate needs 42 votes to win. If someone has 42 votes, then he can be elected to the Rajya Sabha."

In his letter to all Maharashtra MLAs, Sambhaji Chhatrapati had appealed, "No party has enough strength to get their candidate elected for one seat. I am appealing to all parties and Independent MLAs to give me an opportunity for this seat. I am active in entire Maharashtra by carrying out various agitations since 2007. Imbibing the lessons of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, I have worked alone in politics. Even as an MP nominated by the President, I have always taken a stand keeping the interests of society in mind and ignoring my personal political interests."

Rajya Sabha polls

A total of 57 Rajya Sabha states in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme, P Chidambaram of Congress, NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are confident of winning one seat each whereas BJP is poised to win two seats. However, the second-preference votes of MVA and BJP will decide the result of the 6th seat.