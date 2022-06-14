Shiv Sena Turns To Resort Politics Before Maha MLC Polls; Asks MLAs To Move To Powai Hotel

After urging allies Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party to take responsibility for their own victory in the upcoming Legislative Council elections, Shiv Sena once again turned to resort politics on Tuesday. Republic TV has learnt that Shiv Sena has asked its Members of the Legislative Assembly to stay in Mumbai's Powai-based Renaissance Hotel from June 18 to June 20. Elections for 10 vacant seats in the Legislative Council are scheduled for June 20.

Maharashtra MLC elections

Eleven candidates are contesting for 10 seats in the Legislative Council. The BJP has fielded five candidates — Pravin Darekar, Shrikant Bharatiya, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad — and has backed former minister and ally Sadabhau Khot as an Independent candidate.

The MVA alliance partners have fielded two candidates each — Sachin Ahir and Aamsha Padvi from Sena, Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar from the NCP, and Bhai (Ashok) Jagtap and Chandrakant Handore from Congress.

As is evident, BJP has put up five candidates, whereas it has numbers to elect only four candidates. So the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and its allies like the Independents have been approached to get BJP's fifth candidate elected. BJP would need 22 votes from outside the party for its fifth candidate.

NCP and Shiv Sena have the numbers to get each of their two candidates elected. However, Congress would need 10 votes of its allies and Independents to elect one of its MLC candidates.

Legislative Council elections a re-run of Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra?

Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP failed to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat out of the six from the state that went to polls on June 10. The Congress party had fielded Imran Pratapgarhi for the polls while Praful Patel has been fielded from the NCP. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar were given a run in the polls. The BJP had fielded Dr Anil Bonde, Piyush Goyal and Dhananjay Mahadik from the state.

Of the 284 valid votes, Goyal polled 48, Bonde 48, Mahadik 41.56, Raut 41, Pratapgarhi 44 and Patel 43. The contest was for the sixth seat — the BJP had fielded former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and the Shiv Sena candidate was Sanjay Pawar, who lost.