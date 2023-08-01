Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Stage Protest Ahead Of PM Modi's Pune Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on Tuesday (August 8) to receive the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award. However, protests have erupted in the city with workers from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress taking to the streets to express their discontent. Demonstrators are wearing black jackets with "PM Go to Manipur" written on them, criticising the Prime Minister's handling of the unrest in Manipur. The protests reflect the opposition's criticism of the government's alleged lack of attention towards the ethnic clashes in the region, despite the Prime Minister's frequent foreign trips.

Sharad Pawar's Decision to Attend the Lokmanya Tilak Award Ceremony

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune is set to witness PM Modi becoming the 41st recipient of the honour. The award is a recognition of the recipient's dedication to serving the nation and their exceptional achievements in various domains. Previous recipients include prominent personalities such as Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, N R Narayana Murthy, and E Sreedharan.

The decision to invite Sharad Pawar, a veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, as the chief guest at the ceremony alongside Prime Minister Modi has stirred controversy as well. Some I.N.D.I.A (opposition) leaders have expressed their unhappiness over Pawar's participation in the event and have urged him not to attend. Local leaders from Pune reportedly met with Pawar, appealing to him not to share the stage with the Prime Minister in protest against the government's policies and actions. Despite the opposition's pleas, Sharad Pawar has decided to proceed with his plan to attend the ceremony.

Development Projects and Inaugurations

During his visit to Pune, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, reflecting the government's commitment to progress and infrastructure development. One of the key projects is the inauguration of the Metro train services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. The new metro sections aim to provide modern and eco-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems for the citizens, connecting crucial locations within the city.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). This step towards sustainable waste management and electricity production is expected to address the growing concerns of waste disposal in the city.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Housing Initiatives

The Prime Minister will hand over more than 1,280 houses, which have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC. Moreover, he will also present over 2,650 PMAY houses, meticulously built by the Pune Municipal Corporation. As a testament to his commitment, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for approximately 1,190 PMAY houses, which will be constructed by PCMC, and announce the development of more than 6,400 houses by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. This significant endeavour reflects the government's dedication to providing affordable housing and improving the lives of countless citizens.