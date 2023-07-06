Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray Demands Probe Into PM CARES Fund, Takes Jibe At Former Ally BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded a probe to find out how money collected under the PM CARES Fund, set up during the coronavirus pandemic, was utilised. If any corruption has taken place in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which was ruled by the undivided Shiv Sena for more than two decades, then probe it, but also inquire into the work done by states during the pandemic, he said.

Taking a dig at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray said ideology that has nothing to do with India's freedom struggle is now ruling the country. “Probe the work done by all states during the pandemic. Also, probe the so-called corruption in the BMC, but then also probe the PM CARES Fund because it was people's money and they should know how it was used,” said the former CM while speaking at an event here.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up in 2020 as a public charitable trust with the aim of having a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PM is the chairperson of the fund and its members include defence, home and finance ministers.