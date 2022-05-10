Shiv Sena Urges CBI & ED To Arrest BJP's Kirit Somaiya; Alleges 'suspicious Transactions'

Firing a fresh salvo at Kirit Somaiya during a press briefing on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut urged CBI and ED to immediately arrest the BJP leader. He cast suspicion over transactions between Somaiya's NGO Yuvak Pratisthan and companies who are under the scanner over irregularities. To buttress his point, he highlighted that Metro Dairy whose disinvestment is being probed transferred lakhs of rupees to the aforesaid NGO. Maintaining that Maharashtra cannot become corruption-free unless leaders like Somaiya are a part of BJP, he sought an inquiry into this charge.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "In West Bengal, there is Metro Dairy. Irregularities have taken place pertaining to its disinvestment. In connection with this, CBI and ED have conducted raids. Kirit Somaiya received lakhs of rupees from this firm in 2019. How do such companies give lakhs of rupees to Kirit Somaiya's Yuvak Pratisthan? Why don't they give it to other people? There are 172 such companies. Every company has given money to Kirit Somaiya on a large scale."

"Wearing the mask of an anti-corruption crusader, this person has been collecting funds from many industrialists, companies, traders, and builders for Yuvak Pratisthan. Yuvak Pratisthan is of his family. No outsider is a part of it," he added.

Kirit ka Kamal : 2



- Metro dairy case in West Bengal is being probed by @dir_ed & #CBI



- The Same Metro dairy donated lacs of rupees to Kirit Somaiya's Yuvak Pratishthan.



"Aap Chronology samjhiye !"



Hisaab toh Dena padega Bhai! @sanjayp_1 pic.twitter.com/pzks6uvLpm — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 10, 2022

Kirit Somaiya-Shiv Sena faceoff

A two-time member of Lok Sabha who was denied a ticket in the 2019 General Election, Kirit Somaiya has been at the forefront of making corruption allegations against Shiv Sena leaders since the formation of the MVA government. In April, the Mumbai Police registered a case against the BJP leader and his son Neil Somaiya over the misappropriation of funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft INS Vikrant from being scrapped. While Shiv Sena leaders such as Raut echoed this charge, the Somaiya father-son duo obtained pre-arrest bail from the Bombay High Court.

On April 23, Somaiya's SUV came under attack despite having Z security cover when he was leaving the Khar Police Station after meeting Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his SUV was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack which purportedly took place in the presence of Mumbai Police personnel.