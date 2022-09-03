Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena Again: Battleground For 'Shivtirth' Dussehra Rally On October 5

After the split in Shiv Sena prompted Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the claim over the party has intensified. In an interesting turn, two factions of Shiv Sena are set for another clash for the party’s annual Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp has submitted an application to Shivaji Park Police station to organise the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. Shinde camp MLA Sada Sarvankar has also given an application at the police station.

Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena at Shivaji Park

Whereas, former chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has declared that he will hold the Dussehra Rally on October 5 at “Shivtirth” (the term Shiv Sena uses for Shivaji Park) even if his camp does not get permission for the event. Letter from Uddhav’s camp was submitted to Shivaji Park Police station and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 22, seeking permission to hold the Dussehra Rally.

ANI quoted former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as saying, “Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks from all over the state will reach for this rally. We do not know these technical things whether the government will give permission or not. We will rally”.

Taking a dig at CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray said, “The one who has loyalty in his blood is Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has grown not by traitors but by the blood of Shiv Sainiks. Whatever I want to say, will be said in the Dussehra rally”.

Shinde camp preparing for maiden Dussehra rally

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction is also preparing to hold a grand assembly at Shivaji Park on Dussehra.

While speaking to media, the spokesperson for Shinde-led camp and Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that the Maharashtra chief minister will comment at an “appropriate time” on whether they will hold the Dussehra rally or not.

Earlier, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had said that authorities were not accepting Shiv Sena’s application to hold its Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

The Dussehra rally has been a Sena tradition ever since Bal Thackeray founded the party in 1966.