Shiv Sena Wades Into Tajinder Bagga Row; 'Illegal Release Tantamount To Dictatorship'

Wading into the Tajinder Bagga row, Shiv Sena tore into BJP-ruled states for facilitating his release in an "illegal" manner and equated this to dictatorship. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut also pointed out that the way in which Punjab Police was prevented from taking the BJP leader to Mohali is very dangerous for "national integration". The Shiv Sena MP's attack comes at a juncture when MVA has been accusing the saffron party of destabilising the Maharashtra government by misusing investigative agencies.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Bagga incited BJP workers by using language that can pose a threat to Kejriwal's life. This person had said that I will not let Kejriwal live. The Punjab Police registered a case regarding this and arrested him. BJP-ruled states obstructed the Punjab Police so that it cannot take Bagga to Punjab and illegally freed him."

"The people of the country are clearly seeing who is misusing police and central investigative agencies. Assam Police illegally arrested Gujarat's Jignesh Mevani. This can also be called an example of the Emergency, but the court has given relief to Bagga. There is no possibility of Mevani or others getting such protection," the Sena MP added.

He elaborated, "They (BJP) are free to attack Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Hemant Soren. The Centre protects such freedom but if someone else exercises this freedom, criminals are allowed to escape by freeing them with the help of the police. This is happening in the country. This is called anarchy and dictatorship. People encouraging this trend will bite the dust one day. But will the country remain united till then?"

Row over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

On the morning of May 6, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices to join the investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours. Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night as a court in Delhi allowed his release.

In a fresh twist on May 7, a Mohali court issued an arrest warrant against Bagga in connection with the case registered by the Punjab Police. The latter was directed to arrest and produce him before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh on May 23. After Bagga again moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court seeking a stay on the arrest warrant, a single-judge bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara granted him protection till May 10.