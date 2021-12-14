Shiv Sena Welcomes Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva Remark, Claims 'he's Showing New Path To Cong'

Shiv Sena on Tuesday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu vs Hindutva' remark saying that the Wayanad MP was showing a 'new path' to the grand-old party. Welcoming his distinction, Shiv Sena in its editorial in Saamana stated that the Congress party was rethinking its strategy under the Gandhi scion since its vote bank was slipping away in several states across India.

“Rahul Gandhi clarified that Mahatma Gandhi was Hindu and Godse was Hindutvawadi. He said that Hindu is truth, and Hindutva is power. But what is important is that he has underlined the fact that this country is of Hindus. One must not forget that Mahatma Gandhi was a protector of Hindu culture, he’s the one who bought in religious spiritualism," Saamana underlined.

Citing the Congress party's recent electoral defeats in UP, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, Shiv Sena stated that it was time that Congress move on from being tangled in 'secularism'. The party claimed that the fact that even Muslims in Maharashtra had begun voting for Shiv Sena, had promoted Congress to rethink its strategy.

"Secularism doesn’t mean pushing Hindus away and unnecessary appeasement of Muslims is not a right stand,” the Saamana editorial read. “But it looks like Rahul Gandhi is trying to show a new path to the Congress,” it added.

Centre does not gel with Hindu culture: Sena

Reiterating that the religion of India is Hinduism, Shiv Sena clarified that true 'nationalism and secularism' meant that people belonging to other religions could also happily be a part of India. Taking a dig at the BJP, it said that in Hindu culture, it did not fit when somebody says "don’t bother about inflation, just think about Ram Mandir and Mathura." It remarked that today’s government at the Centre "does not gel with the Hindu culture."

“In 1947, Hindustan was partitioned on the basis of religion. Muslims got their Pakistan. What is wrong if we believed that the remaining country was for Hindus,” it asked adding that Hindus had always got foster treatment.

"Jama Masjid Imam was given more prominence than Shankaracharya by secularists. Because of this, people revolted and the Congress suffered the consequences. What Congress did in the case of Shah Bano cannot be forgotten,” it asserted saying that it was good that Rahul Gandhi had ushered in this new train of thought.

'I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi': Rahul Gandhi

In a contentious statement to the Congress party workers in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi remarked that when 'Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologize'. Explaining the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi, he slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to 700+ farmers who died in the year-long protest.

"There are two words today in the country - Hindu & Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi," said Gandhi.