'Shiv Sena Will Say Nothing, But Note Everything', Says Raut As Kangana Meets Maha Guv

As actress Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said on Sunday, that Sena had decided not to talk about the issue but is noting everything. Affirming that anyone is free to talk to the Governor, he added that it was wrong of 'someone' to avail the same state police's protection and then label them as 'mafia'. He also lashed out at the BJP saying that they were supporting Kangana Ranaut - without naming her - as they were still reeling from the loss of power in the state.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar questions BMC's 'demolition' of Kangana's office as HC stays order

Raut: "We will not say anything, but are noting"

"We have decided not to say anything. We are going to listen and noting it. History cannot be forgotten. We are saying which party is saying what on Maharashtra because power has been lost by them. We will not raise such issues, we will raise questions of national importance - China, economic slowdown," he said.

He added, "Anyone can go and meet the Governor. You call a particular state's police mafia while availing the state police's protection. You defame the government which is providing you with protection."

Bombay HC calls BMC action on Kangana Ranaut's property 'malafide', order accessed

Raut on veteran attack: "So what if they are from Sena?"

Justifying Sena's indifference on the attack on Navy veteran Madan Sharma, he took a jab at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying he had not taken any interest in veterans being attacked in his home state - Uttar Pradesh. Maintaining that he was against attacks on innocent people, he added that no one had the right to 'defame' the ruling CM. Stating that the attack was the result of people's anger, he slammed the BJP for politiciising the issue.

"There was an attack on a person who worked in the Merchant Navy. I saw that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is taking interest in this issue, let him. If you are a citizen and defame the Chief Minister, then people will get enraged. If such things are told, then attacks can happen - be it you or me. When veterans got attacked in UP, that time Rajnath Singh did not take any action," he said.

He added, "So what if they are from Shiv Sena? They did not ask us and attack. I condemn any attack on any innocent, but one must maintain peace in society."

Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhawan amid tiff with Shiv Sena, BMC

Kangana meets Governor Koshyari

Amid the tiff with the Shiv Sena-led BMC, actress Kangana Ranaut along with sister Rangoli Chandel met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday. Through the 40 minute interview, Ranaut has explained the threats she has faced in Mumbai and hopes she will get justice. The actress is tangled with the saffron party in a legal battle over the alleged 'unauthorised constructions' in her Pali Hill office - which has been partially demolished by the BMC, prior to the Bombay High Court stay.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Post-COVID protocol released; India's tally soars to 47,54,357

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They proceeded to demolish parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process till September 22. The actress has been at a war with Shiv Sena after she made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'.