'Shiv Sena Won’t Trouble This Govt': Sanjay Raut Assures Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis

A day after a new government was formed in Maharashtra with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Chief Minister and deputy CM respectively, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party will not ‘trouble’ the new government.

“I congratulate this government, I welcome them. When the Uddhav Thackeray government came, they (BJP) were saying from the first day that they will trouble him. But we don't do that. They must work for the public,” Raut told reporters on Friday.

When asked if Shiv Sena has weakened after the government's fall and if the disgruntled MLAs will be happy with Eknath Shinde becoming the CM, Raut said, “I don't think our own organization is weakened, nobody is upset."

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister

Days after launching a rebellion against the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis were announced his deputy.

Both of them were administered the oath of office by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai, merely 24 hours after the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A four-time MLA, Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district. Fadnavis had earlier announced that he would stay out of the government, however, the party's command, the 51-year-old leader ‘agreed’ to take over as the deputy chief minister.

In October 2019, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the Maharashtra assembly elections, retaining power in the state. However, following a disagreement over the chief minister's post, the two parties separated. While the Sena formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, the BJP was left in the Opposition as the single-largest party in the state assembly.