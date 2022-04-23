Shiv Sena Workers Allegedly Vandalise Navneet & Ravi Rana’s Office After Their Arrest

Amidst a high-voltage drama over the arrest of independent leaders Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana in the wake of the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena party members, on Saturday, allegedly vandalised the couple's Yuva Swabhiman office, which is located in Chandrapur.

According to Republic TV's sources, the office was allegedly vandalised after Yuva Swabhiman President Suraj Thakare made a derogatory statement against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his Facebook live session earlier in the day. As the Shiv Sena workers damaged the office, they were seen also raising abusive slogans against the Rana couple.

This also comes after Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana filed a counter-complaint with the Mumbai Police against 700 Shiv Sena leaders and workers, including CM Thackeray, after they were arrested. A written complaint has been submitted to the police by the couple against CM Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut, and several others. They have demanded that the mentioned names also be booked under Sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 of the IPC.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana & MLA Ravi Rana have given a written complaint to Mumbai Police & said that all 700 people including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab & Sanjay Raut should also be booked under sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 pic.twitter.com/2tMs6Dggwf — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana arrested

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, a high-voltage drama unfolded outside Amravati MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside CM Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house earlier in the day, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

Later, Navneet Rana, in a video message released earlier in the day, lashed out at the Maharashtra administration for their 'misuse of power' as she went on to question why action was being taken against them when they had not even stepped outside their home. She said, "Today at our house, police forcibly entered. They issued a notice against us and respecting that notice, we have not stepped outside of the house. But still, they are registering an offence against us and the entire administration has invaded our home and are forcing us to go to the police station."

