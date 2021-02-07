Shiv Sena Workers Ink & Assault BJP Neta In Public; Congress Against FM Nirmala In Mumbai

Shiv Sena workers blackened BJP leader Shirish Katekar with ink in public view for allegedly speaking against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Pandharpur. In a video of the attack on the BJP neta that has gone viral, Shiv Sena workers can be seen parading the saffron party leader after hurling black ink on him. Further, the party workers go on to hit the BJP leader with slippers as a policeman attempts to ward them off. BJP leader Shirish Katekar was reportedly protesting against the inflated electricity bills in the state when the Shiv Sainiks hurled black ink at him and assaulted him with the entire incident caught on camera.

READ | 'MVA Part Of Congress' Sin?': BJP Leaders Slams Sachin Tendulkar's Poster Smear

BJP leader Ram Kadam condemned the 'goodnagiri' of the Shiv Sena workers in front of the police in Pandharpur and demanded Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh to take action against the attackers. Ram Kadam claimed that Shiv Sena's arrogance had led to anarchy in the state. He further alleged that neither sadhus, Armed Force personnel, or the common man was safe in Maharashtra. On February 5, BJP leader Kirit Somaya and others were arrested by the Mumbai Police for staging a protest against the MVA government after MSEDCL allegedly sent disconnection notices to 75 lakh electricity customers.

READ | MNS' Raj Thackeray Enters Sachin Tendulkar Row; Parrots Convenient 'asked To Tweet' Logic

Congress workers shout 'go back Sitharaman'

Meanwhile, MVA ally Congress' workers staged a protest in Mumbai's Dadar against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is scheduled to visit the city on Sunday. Congress workers can be seen wearing posters and brandishing party flags took to the roads, shouting 'Nirmala Sitharaman go back' in a video of the protest. FM Sitharaman is scheduled to have an interactive session on Union Budget 2021-22 titled Sarvsparshi Arthsankalp 2021 in Dadar following which she is expected to address a press briefing from the BJP's office.

READ | Farmers' Protest: Sharad Pawar Advises Tendulkar To 'exercise Caution' While Commenting

The ruling MVA government faced flak from BJP in Maharashtra as Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis questioned the CM's silence on ally Congress' attempts to insult Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar. Ally NCP's chief Sharad Pawar made a startling remark on Saturday while asking Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on other subjects following which NCP leader Majeed Memon 'advised' the same. The flak against Sachin Tendulkar comes after his tweet against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir, with many going on to suggest that he did so at the Centre's behest. Regardless, the Congress has been widely panned for protesting against Sachin.

READ | Opposition Demands Separate Discussion On Farmers' Issue Amid Lok Sabha Ruckus For 4th Day